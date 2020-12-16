Share:

HAFIZABAD - Two streets of Hafizabad were sealed today following the reports of 22 suspected corona patients were found positive.

According to district administration, all the 22 patients were quarantined in their respective houses in street no. 1, Zulifiqar colony and Jilanipura on Madhrianwala Road Hafizabad. The administration had banned the movement of any person of these localities.

The Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza and Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr. Rahmat Ullah Saqib had stressed the need for strictly implementations of SOPs in the district to prevent spread of this fatal virus.

34 outlaws held, drugs, arms recovered

The police in the district have rounded up 34 criminals including 7 proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers and claimed to have recovered 10 kilograms chars, ten pistol, four rifles and one repeater gun and have registered separate cases against them accordingly. According to press release, the DPO Syed Hasnain Haider has appreciated the police for lunching continuous crackdown on the criminals and directed them to ensure elimination of anti-social elements particularly drug peddlers to save the younger generation from leading astray.

Crackdown on profiteers to be launched

The Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad Mirza has called upon the Special Price Magistrates to launch crackdown on the profiteers and hoaders to ensure availability of consumer goods at fixed rates to the general public.

Addressing the meeting of District Price Control committee, he said that he would show zero tolerance to those who create artificial scarcity of essential items particularly sugar and wheat flour. He also directed the SPMs to ensure strict monitoring of bidding of fruit and vegetables in the fruit and vegetable market to prevent fleecing of the consumers.

The SPMs told the DC that they had challaned 245 shopkeepers on the charge of price-hiking and had collected total fine of Rs. 4,40,000 from them while a case had been registered against a shopkeeper under the Price Control Act during the past week.