A delegation of the Taliban Political Commission led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Wednesday arrived in Pakistan on an important visit.

According to details, the delegation visited Foreign Office where it was received by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

According to Spokesperson of FO, the visit of Taliban Political Commission delegation is part of Pakistan s policy to reach out to key Afghan parties in the Afghan peace process with a view to facilitating the Intra-Afghan Negotiations that commenced in Doha on 12 September this year.

He said Pakistan will continue to support an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.

Afghan Taliban spokesperson Dr M Naeem “@IeaOffice” said on Twitter that the Taliban team led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will meet PM Khan and FM Qureshi.

Earlier, top US civil and military officials held a crucial meeting with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the resumption of peace process in Afghanistan as well as Pakistan-US bilateral ties.