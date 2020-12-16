Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that bloodshed of the innocent children and martyrs of Army Public School, Peshawar would continue to shake the conscience of the entire nation until the perpetrators and facilitators of this gory crime against humanity were not exposed and brought to justice.

In his message on the sixth martyrdom anniversary of the APS Peshawar carnage, the PPP chairman saluted the martyred students and their brave parents, whose immeasurable agony could only be felt by the families of those who also had their loved ones martyred by terrorists. “Being the son of martyr Benazir Bhutto, I, and the PPP, stand in complete solidarity with these parents,” he added.

Bilawal paid tributes to the innocent souls whose loss shook the nation, adding that it was responsibility of the state and the government to prove that terrorists were not more powerful than them, and to provide justice, bringing long deserved solace to grieving families