Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi commemorating the tragic incident of Army Public School (APS) on its sixth anniversary said the grief of terrorist attack still is unforgettable.

According to the reports, Foreign Minister that the day to be marked as the darkest day in history of Pakistan and the sacrifices of children would not go in vain.

Moreover, he identified that the nation pays tribute to all martyrs of the incident including children and homage to the services Pakistan Army has rendered to the country, fighting with all odds.

On 16th December 2014, six Taliban terrorist stormed into Army Public School Peshawar martyring 150 people including 130 school children. The deadliest terrorist attack left a watermark in the history of the country which lead to a thorough cleaning of terrorist bases from Pakistan.

Under the amendments made to the Constitution and Army Act, military courts were constituted to dealing with this and future terrorist attacks.

The Tehrik e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had proclaimed the responsibility admitting Umar Mansour as the master-mind behind whole APS massacre who got killed in a drone attack striking Afghanistan in 2017.

Pakistan Army declared all six terrorist dead In addition to this military court awarded sentences to death for 130 militant while 56 of them have been executed says Pakistan Army.