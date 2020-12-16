Share:

LAHORE - Ruling out possibility of any negotiation or national dialogue, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that there was no other option except to send the ‘puppet’ government home.

Talking to media after meeting Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Tuesday afternoon, Bilawal said that all the constituent parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were united to get rid of ‘incapable, fake and illegitimate’ regime. PPP Chairman condoled with Shehbaz Sharif on the death of his mother Begum Shamim Akhtar. He also discussed prevailing political situation and future line of action with the PML-N President.

Flanked by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Sherry Rehman, Qamar Zaman Kaira and other PPP leaders, Bilawal said that meeting with Shehbaz was aimed at fulfilling the social and moral obligation of offering condolence. He said the opposition legislators would submit resignations to their respective leadership which would be used at suitable time.

“These (resignations from assemblies) are atom bombs which will be used at appropriate time from the PDM platform,” Bilawal said. He said that Imran-led government was the only regime in the world where present and former opposition leaders in the National Assembly - Shehbaz Sharif and Khursheed Shah - were languishing in jails.

These (resignations from assemblies) are atom bombs which will be used at appropriate time from the PDM platform

To a question about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s repeated claims that all the corrupt were united to save looted wealth, Bilawal said that allegations were not new but nothing had ever been proved and all were acquitted after proven innocent.

“President Asif Zardari was kept in prison for 12 years. He was acquitted after proven innocent in all cases,” he said, adding, Imran Khan and his cronies would be held accountable for mega corruption in Peshawar BRT, billion tree tsunami, Malam Jabba, K-Electric, sugar and wheat. He said that these corrupt rulers would not be acquitted as cases were crystal clear. He said that the present regime had failed on every front including foreign policy, economy and inflation. Bilawal recalled that he suggested Imran Khan to become PM of Pakistan but he chose to become PM of PTI. He said that it was time to take measures for putting Pakistan on right track after sending the ‘puppet’ rulers home. He said that message for Imran Khan was loud and clear that he would have to resign.

“We will go to every nook and corner of Punjab and the country to mobilise people against this selected government,” he said.