LAHORE - Delegation of Pakistan Cutlery & Utensils Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCUMEA) called on Punjab Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday and sought government support for meeting export targets. The minister said that the national economy can be strengthened by increasing exports. The government is implementing the policy of decreasing imports and encouraging exports, he said. The cutlery industry’s problems will be solved on a priority basis. He promised reviewing development work in all four small industrial estates during Gujranwala visit next week. Meanwhile, soft loans up to Rs.10 million were being given under Punjab Rozgar Scheme and the government has restored the confidence of the local industrialists besides encouraging foreign investors. This has resulted in huge investment opportunities in the province, he added.