MULTAN - Another five patients fell prey to coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 322 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Mustafa (28) Abdul Waheed (55), Bandicta Lawrence (70), Fazal Mahmood (75), and Abdul Haq (80) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Mustafa belonged Kabirwala, Abdul Waheed from Jahania, Bandicta and Fazal Mahmood from Multan and Abdul Haq hailed from Multan, he informed. Fifty-eight patients are positive and 34 are suspected out of total 127 cases, he informed Nineteen patients were serious and of them five were on invasive ventilator, he concluded.

MWMC extends focus

to thickly populated areas for cleanliness

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has extended its extensive cleanliness operations to streets and roads in colonies’ and thickly populated Mohallahs of the city on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak. MWMC workers were busy on Tuesday in cleanliness operations at Chowk Shaheedaan, surrounding areas of railway line, Khooni Burj, Delhi gate, Bava Safra road and surroundings of Masoom Shah road. Waste accumulated at Gulgasht and Goal Bagh area has been lifted, says a press release.

BISE Multan declares SSC supply results

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) declared on Tuesday result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) part-II supply examination with 34.60 pass percentage. Statistical data issued by BISE shows that as many as 6650 candidates appeared in the examination while 2301 could go through it registering a pass percentage of 34.60. A total of eight Unfair Means Cases (UMCs) were reported from the centres which were awarded punishment, it reflected.