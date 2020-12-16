Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to secretary interior, Foreign Office, chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and others in a petition filed against the issuance of permits for export of 150 falcons.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition filed by Dr Aneesur Rehman through his counsel Owais Awan Advocate and cited secretary interior, deputy chief of protocol, secretary ministry of climate change as respondents

In his petition, filed against the issuance of permits for export of 150 falcons, Dr Aneesur Rehman sought revocation of all special and VIP permits issued for falcon hunting. He also prayed the court for ban on import or export of falcons from Pakistan.

The petitioner contended that the respondent No 1 and 2 were not empowered to grant permits for export of falcons. His counsel stated that falcons had declared as endangered species. He further argued that grant of permission was in violation of Pakistan Trade Control of Wild Fauna and Flora Act, 2012 besides the law highlighted by this court in its judgment dated 21-5-2020 passed in W.P No. 1155 of 2019 titled ‘Islamabad Wildlife Management Board Vs Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, etc.’

Advocate Awan also stressed that the falcons being living beings could not be deprived from their natural habitats as had already been declared by this court.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC Chief Justice issued notices to the respondents.

He added, “The latter shall ensure that written comments are filed before the next date fixed. Moreover the respondents are directed to nominate their authorised representatives to appear before this Court and satisfy as under what authority of law endangered species such as ‘falcons’ are allowed to be deprived of their natural habitats and thereafter allowed to be exported.”

After issuing the aforementioned directions, the IHC bench deferred the hearing in this matter till December 18 for further proceedings.