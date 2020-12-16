Share:

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday declared Prime Minister Iman Khan responsible for the oil crisis and termed it a result of his incompetence, poor decision-making and corrupt practices.

In a tweet, Maryam Nawaz again described Imran as “selected” – the term first coined by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his speech at the first session of the current National Assembly and used by the opposition since then.

The report on oil crisis confirmed what they already knew, she said in a tweet and added, “This is exactly why he needs to go and is on his way out.”

Blasting the PTI government over its performance and the multiple crises surfacing since it assumed power after the 2018 general elections, the PML-N vice-president noted that the oil scam was a latest addition to the list of scams involving sugar, wheat, LNG and medicine.

She said all the scams were multi-billion dollars, reflecting incompetence, poor decision making and looting and plundering the masses to benefit the “Selected” and his cronies.

The remarks came as an inquiry commission, in its report on the oil crisis, recommended departmental proceedings against top hierarchy of the petroleum division, dissolution of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and a halt to the operations of refinery and oil marketing company Byco.