LAHORE - Major (r) Majid Wasim, Zoraiz Lashari, Lt Col Ahmed Ali Khan and Ali Raza Qureshi were elected chairman, president, secretary general and treasure respectively of Pakistan Swimming Federation (PSF) on Monday. The office-bearers of the PSF were elected for a four-year term during a General Council Election meeting of PSF held here at the Pakistan Olympic House. M Jahangir of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Director National Coaching Training Center (NCTC) Rana Nasrullah from Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) attended the General Council Election meeting of the PSF as observers. The representatives of Sindh and Navy attended the meeting through video link.