KARACHI - The Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Thatta on Tuesday presented his report regarding safety measurements at the Kenjhar Lake before the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Hearing the case related to incidents at the Kenjhar Lake and steps to avoid them, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked the counsel representing the government that what steps have been taken to ensure the safety of the people visiting the lake?

“How many cameras have been installed and boats have been made at the site?” The Sindh government’s counsel replied that the presence of ambulances, doctors have been ensured at the Kenjhar Lake spot to avoid any untoward incident.

The fitness of the boats is also being checked by the Pakistan Navy, he said and added that 32 boats have been registered so far. During the hearing, the AD&SJ Thatta presented his report regarding the arrangements. Later, the SHC adjourned the hearing of the case after directing the Sindh government to ensure all safety measures at the lake.

Four cops jailed for six months for staging fake encounter

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday found four police officials guilty of staging a fake encounter and sentenced them to six-month imprisonment. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Najaf, head constable Rana Tariq, Bagh Ali, and Sher Gopang, posted at North Nazimabad police station, were taken into custody from outside the courtroom after the court pronounced the verdict. The high court also directed them to furnish a fine of Rs50,000 each. The fake shootout had taken place on August 22, 2018. On December 7, the SHC had ordered the registration of a criminal case against a police assistant sub-inspector and four other police officials for allegedly killing two suspects in a fake police encounter. According to the report submitted in the SHC, it was proven that the encounter was fake and the suspects were shot at a distance of two feet only. The shells found from the crime scene didn’t match with the weapons the police claimed to have recovered from the possession of the dead.