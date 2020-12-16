Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday suspended the payment bill of Rs1.2 million sent by the Commissioner Rawalpindi to the Girls Guide Association Rawalpindi.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the contempt of court petition filed by the Girls Guide Association against the Commissioner Rawalpindi.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed Additional Advocate General Punjab Faisal Chaudhry to take instructions from the Commissioner Rawalpindi and inform the court over the matter. Advocate Ayesha Hamid counsel for Girls Guide Association said that the association had six offices across the country. She said that the Commissioner Rawalpindi had sent Rs 415,000 rent bill. The Commissioner Rawalpindi also sent a bill to pay the dues of Rs1.2 million separately, she added.

The Chief Justice asked why the bills with huge amounts were sent. He asked were there any commercial activities in the Girls Guide’s office? Justice Ijaz asked where the Girl Guide Association did get funds.

The counsel replied that Girls Guide had no commercial activities and the government provided an annual grant of Rs 17 million. Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.