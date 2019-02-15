Share:

Gwadar is a most popular city in Pakistan. It became center of business in our country. CPEC and Saudi Arabia project going in here. But public of Gwadar is being to die due without water. There is no any water for using human of drinking every day citizen of Gwadar doing strike due to without water. Every month any minister of Pakistan does visit in there but can not solve this problem. Now a days it is biggest project place of pakistan and every foreign country visitor come in there but without it this most valuable city’s people doing soucide due absence of water.28th of october world,s 14 great leaders coming in Gwadar for a project meeting but our Govt is failed to solve this value able city’s small problem. Some days ago there was a big racing and program different kinds of great political came there with CM of balochistan.CM of Balochistan announce many project for Gwadar and said that about solved water problem in there but those all announcement just became in shape of talking any announce did not in practical shape. Now a days it’s called center of world due business but that much famous and value able city’s peoples are doing suicide due to absence of water. Is it a justice with citizen of Gwadar? Still our Govt is not taking action about this small problem. I request to Govt of Pakistan to solve this small problem in Gwadar.

MUBARAK ASSA