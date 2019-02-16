Share:

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on Saturday met former premier Nawaz Sharif at the Jinnah hospital in Lahore after his health rehabilitated and his backache healed.

Shehbaz Sharif prayed for healing of his elder brother and said he had already pledged to quit politics if any corruption was proved against him.

Nawaz was shifted to Jinnah Hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail on Friday after the Punjab government allowed shifting of the deposed prime minister from the central jail in Lahore. Jail officials had brought the former premier, who is currently under arrest in connection to the Al-Azizia reference, to the hospital.

Maryam Nawaz expressed hope for regaining strength in politics by saying "soon oppression will be allayed by justice and situation will improve."

Media personnel tried to speak to the former first daughter Maryam on her arrival, who gave a short answer to the reporters present outside the hospital and said, “Soon the night of oppression will come to an end.”