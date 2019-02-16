Share:

An accountability court on Saturday approved a 16-day extension in the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The Khawaja brothers were presented before the court as their judicial remand ended today. The court then granted a 16-day extension in their judicial remand.

As the hearing went under way, accountability court judge Syed Najmul Hasan inquired about progress in the reference against the Khawaja brothers. The investigation officer informed the court, "Paragon Housing reference will be presented before 90 days are complete."

Ordering that a final report be submitted against the Khawaja brothers, the court directed the investigation officer to "work fast and file a reference".

Speaking to the media outside the court, Saad said, "Today I was brought in an armoured vehicle which looked like it was 60 years old and it took us one hour to get to the court."

"The pain in my leg has also increased as the armoured vehicle kept jerking," he added. "The government will not always remain in power and what they are doing is wrong," the PML-N leader asserted.

On February 2, the accountability court had sent the Khawaja brothers to jail on 14-day judicial remand after rejecting the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request for an extension in their physical remand.

Saad and Salman Rafique were taken into custody by NAB on December 11 after their request for bail was turned down by the Lahore High Court.