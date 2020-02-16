Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday urged the government to introduce strict cyber laws in the country.

Addressing a seminar here on cyber crimes organized by the Punjab Judicial Academy, CJP Gulzar Ahmed said there was a general impression that cyber crimes take place only on Facebook and Whatsapp. The CJP termed this perception wrong and said that the institutions concerned in Pakistan should not treat the cyber crimes as ordinary ones but take those seriously so as to provide necessary help to the victims. “We need to learn making distinction between cyber and ordinary crimes to provide relief to the victims and that too by taking a prompt action” he said, adding that both, positive and negative users of mobile phones and computers needed counseling.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Mamoon Rashid Sheikh said on the occasion that Punjab Judicial Academy was a best institution which was playing its due role. “Enforcement of cyber laws in this digital era is essential as information technology and digital business have changed our lives,” the CJ LHC said.

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Ali Baqar Najfi, Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed, Justice Mujahid Mustqeem Ahmed, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Jamal Sukhera, Director General Punjab Judicial Academy Habibullah Amir, other judges, lawyers, representatives of Punjab Forensic Science Agency, FIA and Punjab Police were also present.