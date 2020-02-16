Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss a range of topics. Issues regarding politics, governance in Punjab were discussed in meeting. According to details Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sawar met PM Imran Khan this Saturday in Governor House Lahore and briefed PM Khan about Governor House Business Plan, projects of Punjab Aab-e- Pak authority and opening of Governor House for Public for two days a week. Governor Punjab assured PM Imran Khan that Punjab Aab-e-Pak authority will provide safe drinking water to 20 million people by June 2020. We are installing water plants in Lahore and entire Punjab with consultation of public representatives. Governor House is being opened for Public even on Saturday. “As per business plan corporate sector is being allowed to hold their events in Governor House”, he concluded. PM Imran Khan during meeting said that we are striving best to make this country strong and stable; we will get rid of these crises and will facilitate public as well. Also, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that opposition in fear of accountability wants to create chaos. Opposition has nothing to do with price-hike or other issues but more worried about its personal interests. Those committing corruption cannot escape punishment as nobody is above the law. Prime Minister Imran Khan always speaks the truth and righteousness. There will no compromise on rule of law and the constitution. The nation is bearing the brunt of LNG agreements made by previous rulers. He expressed these views in a meeting with PTI MPA Nadeem Bar and later talking to media here at Governor House. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that present government through its viable and well-conceived economic policies has saved Pakistan from bankruptcy, and current account deficit has been reduced by 75 per cent, while the global community is also acknowledging the best performance of PTI government and the country is advancing further. Governor Punjab said that the people will get more relief with opening up of another 2000 utility store in next few months and all the promises made with people will be fulfilled. Opposition knows better that no world power can protect it from accountability that is why the opposition parties hurl threats of protests or sit-in now and then. The opponents are well-aware that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not afraid of any protest by the opposition and standing firm against all odd situations. Imran Khan will not hesitate to take even extreme step to purge the country of the menace of corruption because transparent accountability is inevitable to pull the country out of crisis and put it on the path to progress and prosperity, and the entire world is stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan against the corruption. Government’s decision to introduce new election laws is a historic step as it will help strengthen parliament and democracy. He said that people are bearing the brunt of agreements made by previous PPP and PML-N governments and those responsible for it will have to be brought to justice. We have to ensure transparent and indiscriminate accountability across the country.