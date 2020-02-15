Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Unidentified three ‘dacoits’ looted gold ornaments, weighing 60 tolas and cash amounting to Rs0.8 million in a broad daylight here on Saturday.

The incident took place at Irshad Colony within the limits of Civil Lines Police at around 10am.

Three dacoits entered the house of Patwari Abbas, when only his wife and daughter were present there. The dacoits took out their rifles and pointed these at Abbas’s wife.

They asked her to bring out the ornaments and cash available in the house. When she refused to oblige them, they hit her with a rifle and led her along with the daughter to a room and closed the door from outside. They then searched the house, broke the safe and took out gold ornaments and cash. The dacoits managed to flee after the incident.

On receipt of information, police reached scene of the crime. Later, on the basis of hand and footprints, they arrested one suspect while further investigation was in progress till the filing of this story.

This was the third incident of theft in Irshad Colony in the past three days. Two day earlier, gold ornaments weighing 95 tolas and cash amounting to 60 lakhs rupees were stolen from the residence of Pir Syed Tanweer Shah, a businessman.

He told police that he suspected his one of servants for committing theft. During investigation the servant admitted and led police to the place where he had hidden the booty. The police recovered the stolen property and for this achievement DSP Aamer Shaheen was awarded prize by RPO Gujranwala. In another case, the dacoits when breaking locks of a general store, its owners by chance reached there. Seeing them, the thieves fled away.

Murder accused gets 25 years imprisonment

Additional Session Judge of Model Court Sargodha Farhan Mudassar on Saturday has awarded life term sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Urban Area police station.

Court sources said that accused Rehmat Ullah Cheema of Chak 40/NB along with his three accomplices including Fayyaz Cheema, Asad ullah Cheema and Rizwan Bhatti had shot dead their opponent Muhammad Akram Gujjar ( Chairman Union Council) over enmity. Local police registered case against the accused and presented Challans in the court for trial.

After hearing arguments the learned Judge has awarded 25 years imprisonment along with fine Rs. 500,000 as compensation money to the culprit Rehmat Ullah Cheema.