FAISALABAD-Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested Deputy Accountant of District Account Office on the charge of corruption and misappropriation in government fund.

ACE spokesman said here on Saturday that District Account Officer-I filed a complaint before Director Anticorruption, contending that former watchman of District Account Office Ahmad Hasan Shah in connivance with other officials of the office prepared fake Nikah Nama and family pension papers of a retired Arabic teacher Musarrat Saeed (late) and drew Rs.1.2 million from government kitty fraudulently.

On this complaint, Deputy Director Muhammad Imran probed into the matter and held Deputy Accountant Makhdoom Hussain Shah, former watchmen Ahmad Hasan Shah, Nikah Registrar Muhammad Ashiq, Nikah Khawan Shaukat Ali and others responsible for this fraud and embezzlement.

On the report of inquiry officer, a team of ACE arrested Deputy Accountant Makhdoom Hussain Shah on corruption charges while raids were being conducted for arrest of other accused.