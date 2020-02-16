Share:

LAHORE - A team of the National Accountability Bureau on Saturday raided the offices of Sharif Group of companies in Lahore and seized computers and other important documents.

The raids conducted in Model Town shortly after noon on Saturday were part of the ongoing probe related to money laundering against several members of Sharif Family.

The NAB investigators raided both the offices (No 55/K-block and 91/F-block) located in Model Town in search of evidences after getting permission from the local magistrate. Reportedly, Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Amir Raza issued the search warrants.

According to the warrant, the search orders were issued to recover documents from the said addresses. According to NAB, the recovery of the document was vital for logical conclusion of the case. Official sources claimed that the NAB team seized computers and laptops during the raids. Also, important documents were recovered from the office of the chief financial officer of the Sharif Group of Industries. NAB officials say the benami companies allegedly involved in money laundering were being operated from these offices. The NAB teams were working to get complete record related to Unitas, Waqar Trading and other companies. The raids were conducted at the offices of Salman Shehbaz and Muhammad Usman. But, the raiding party failed to get the record of TTs during the search operation.

In a statement issued soon after the raids, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the raid stating that it was conducted at 12:30pm on Saturday. She alleged that the raids were being conducted by the Imran Khan-led government to distract the masses from its political and economic failures. Without referring to the NAB officials, she said that they should make it public if they found anything during the raids. “Why this government was not uncovering those responsible behind the wheat and sugar crises in the country?” she questioned.

The NAB officials are investigating several cases against the Sharif family over money laundering allegations, holding benami properties and accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.