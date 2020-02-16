Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore NAB on Saturday summoned outspoken parliamentarian and PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah for February 19 in connection with a probe related to assent beyond means.

The MNA is bound to appear before a combined investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau in Lahore. The PML-N leader has also been directed to bring along with him details of the assets owned by his family members.

The NAB also sought explanation from Rana Sana about the replies which he had submitted early last month. Rana Sanaullah was asked to reveal in writing the source of income and how he had started his business. The NAB has also sought details and increase in the assets over the years. The NAB also asked him to submit details regarding his off-shore investments.

On February 3, Rana Sanaullah had refused to appear before the National Accountability Bureau citing his engagements during the ongoing National Assembly session.