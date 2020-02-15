Share:

MULTAN-Over 900,000 children below five-year-age would be vaccinated polio drops from February 17 like across the province through 2271 teams constituted here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khtak reviewed the arrangement along with District Health Officer Dr Saleem Akbar Leghari, Dr Farooq Ahmad, Dr Masood and Dr Ahmad. Representatives of Rotary Club, World Health Organization and United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) also attended the occasion.

Talking to media persons, DC admitted that polio virus was founded in Southern Punjab region. He said emergence of polio cases in DG Khan and Muzaffargarh had alarmed us to be more vigilant than before, he said adding, presence of the virus in Ali Pur’s sewerage was dangerous sign.

He said, he himself would monitor the campaign and achieve hundred percent target. He informed that medical officers from 134 Union Councils of the district were also brought into the fold to hold monitoring of the campaign.

Minister inaugurates anti-polio drive

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheer ud Din has inaugurated the anti-polio campaign at Children Hospital here on Saturday.

On this occasion he said that as many as 1.378 million children up to the age of 5 years would be administered anti polio vaccine in Faisalabad district.

The minister said that the PTI government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard to eradicate polio disease from Pakistan once for all and in this connection, repeated anti polio drives are being launched.

He appealed the parents to cooperate with the teams of health department for administration of anti polio vaccine to their children so that 100 percent results of the campaign could be achieved.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali,District Health Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmad, Medical Superintendent Children Hospital Dr. Hafiz Mukhtar Randhawa and other officers of the health department were also present on the occasion.