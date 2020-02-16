ISLAMABAD - Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has expressed grave concern over some reports that a team of International Monetary Fund (IMF) who was on a recent visit to Pakistan has stressed upon the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to cut its reliance on China.
“The IMF team visiting Pakistan must realise that Pakistan is an independent sovereign nation,” he said in a statement, adding that Pakistan is not a client state of the internationalist financial lender.
The IMF team completed its visit to Pakistan on Friday without reaching a staff-level agreement.
“The observation of the staffer team of the IMF that Pakistan should cut its reliance on China and should sign free trade agreements with other capitals is strongly condemned,” Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Rabbani said. “The IMF should be aware of history that people of this area have fought against and defeated the ‘East India Company’. Therefore, if they have such designs, then they must rethink their presence in Pakistan.”
He alleged that the IMF is used by the US that has been critical of Pakistan’s economic and strategic relationship with China. It will be recalled that in 2018, the US secretary of state made a statement to the effect that the IMF funds will be used to pay ‘Chinese debt.’ Further during negotiations with IMF, the government laid bare all projects and other financial commitment of CPEC before them, he said.
He further said that senior US diplomat Alice Wells has continuously been critical of the CPEC and Pakistan’s involvement in it.
This coupled with the statement made by PM’s Advisor Razak Dawood, in the initial days of this government, that the CPEC can be put on one year’s hold, raises serious doubts as to what clandestine agreements this government has entered into with IMF and western capitals, while battering away Pakistan’s economic sovereignty, he concluded.