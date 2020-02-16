Share:

LAHORE - A Dolphin Force officer lost his life when a kite string slit his throat near Ring Road area in Nishtar Colony police precincts here on Saturday. The young man who died as an apparent result of excessive blood-loss was scheduled to enter the wedlock just after a couple of months.

Police said that Muhammad Safdar was enlisted in the police department of Punjab as Dolphin Squad officer only three years ago. Nowadays he was doing his duty in Township sector of Lahore police’s Sadar Division.

Having finished his duty in the early hours of Saturday, Safdar left for home when all of a sudden a kite string spiraled around his neck while slitting the throat. The 24-year-old young and promising officer died in a very short span of time as blood oozed like anything out of the incision the lethal string had made on his jugular vein. After his death at a hospital, an autopsy was done on the body and a case was registered following the aggrieved family’s application. Police say they have collected evidence from the spot.

Namaz-e-Janaza

Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased police officer was held at Dolphin Force Headquarters. Lahore police chief Zulfiqar Hameed and his deputies attended the prayer. SP Dolphin Force Aisha Butt was also present there. Later, body of the deceased was sent to his native village Mian Singh in Lahore Cantt. On the occasion, CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed had a special meeting with father of the late cop Safdar and paid tribute to his meritorious service for department. “Police will not let go of the accidental death of a young man. Constable Safdar’s services will always be remembered and the accused will be identified soon and legal action will be taken accordingly” vowed the CCPO.

The chief minister expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He also sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore on the incident.

The CM expressed his displeasure over the incidents of kite-flying despite clear instructions and a ban on kite flying. He said that every possible steps should be taken to prevent such incidents in future.

He also ordered for initiating legal action against those responsible for the killing of a Dolphin squad officer due to a kite-string.

It may be noted that flying kites is banned in Punjab under the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Act, 2009 but with every February’s winds people start flying kites and police take and treat the violations seriously only in the follow-up of any tragedy.