UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Islamabad to attend an international conference on Afghan refugees.

On arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, he was received by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram and senior officers of the Foreign Office and the United Nations in Pakistan.

During his four-day stay, the UN Secretary General will call on the President and the Prime Minister. He will also hold meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi. During these meetings, Pakistan's perspective on all aspects of Jammu and Kashmir dispute will be shared with the UN Secretary General.

The Secretary General’s other engagements include interactions with parliamentarians, media and the youth. He will deliver special talks on themes of sustainable development, climate change and peacekeeping.

The Secretary General will pay a visit to Lahore. He will also travel to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Earlier, on his way to Pakistan, the UN chief tweeted that Pakistan is one of the most consistent and reliable contributors to the United Nation’s peacekeeping efforts around the world.