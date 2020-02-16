Share:

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN - After an announcement by the government that utility stores will give special subsidy to consum­ers on several items of daily use, the local utility stores are facing a shortage of commodities for the last fifteen days.

Talking to this scribe here on Sat­urday, people said they had to queue up for hours to get cheap foodstuff from these stores, but when they reached the salesman they were told that subsidized items were out of stock.

They said rather than selling these subsidized items to them, these stores were selling these to the shopkeepers. They said, resultant­ly, the shopkeepers were depriving them of 10 to 15 percent subsidy on several commodities.

PROTEST AGAINST LOW GAS PRESSURE:

Irked by continuous low gas pres­sure, a large number of people came out on the streets here at Na­sirabad Mohallah on Saturday, and held a demonstration against the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

Led by Abdul Rasheed Sheedi, Ramoon Kolhi, Fakeero Kolhi, Haroon Mirjat, Majid Samoon, Masood, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, par­ticipants of the rally after march­ing on different roads, converged outside the Water Supply Tank where they staged a sit-in for around an hour.

Complaining about low gas pres­sure, they said sometimes gas sup­ply remained completely cut-off.

They demanded the SSGC authori­ties to intervene and ensure gas pressure. It is pertinent to mention here that no SSGC official reached the site to pacify the protestors.

The protesters warned that they would again block the main Hyder­abad-Badin Road if the normal gas

pressure was not restored.

When contacted, the SGC officials admitted that pressure of gas was low, and it would take some time before it started getting normal.

TRADERS EXPRESS CONCERN OVER LAW AND ORDER SITUATION

Tajraan Federation has expressed its concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the city and demanded the IGP Sindh, DIG Hyderabad to take action against lethargic police officials.

District Tajran Federation Associa­tion President Haji Shabir Ahmed Memon, General Secretary Mu­hammad Saleem Gadhi Pathan, said that robberies, bike snatching, car snatching had become order of the day but police were playing the role of a silent spectator.

“This is fourth time dacoits have looted different shops in the city this week,” they regretted.

They expressed resentment over the snatching of a huge amount from a local doctor’s clinic near phuleli road; a couple of days ago in Daro Khan’s dry fruit’s shop was looted. It was also observed that the matter was reported to the area police but no step has so far been taken. Meanwhile, local trad­ers, citizens and over a dozen or­ganizations threatened to observe complete strike against police fail­ure to control crime against prop­erty and person

They said that police failed to find a clue to the bandits who looted the shop of Nawaz Khowaja in Shahi Bazar, Tanod Muhammad Khan. They also blamed that police is not ready to lodge the FIR at PS of such incidents, which is creat­ing further chaos and uncertainty among the local people. If police failed to recover the stolen articles within a couple of days, traders would launch protest campaign, they warned.