Share:

An accountability court on Wednesday approved a transit remand of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique in Paragon corruption case.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team produced Rafique in the court headed by accountability judge Muhammad Bashir.

It is pertinent to mention that PML-N leader remanded till Jan 19 in a corruption case.

The former minister said accountability was never conducted in Pakistan in the name of accountability.

He added that the entire system of accountability was in dire need of a revamp. “The non-serious government is struggling to manage affairs of the country.”

Saad Rafique also said an opposition alliance need of the hour, adding he completely supported the move for a nexus. “United opposition will be able to pressurize the government.”

The former minister and his brother were arrested on Dec 11 after the Lahore High Court rejected their bail plea in the Paragon Housing case.

Last year, the anti-graft authority arrested former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Khan Cheema and others over allegations of corruption in the scam.