Islamabad - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday that armed forces in coordination with other state institutions were fully engaged to evolve a comprehensive national response to tackle the internal and external challenges facing the country.

The Army Chief said this while interacting with the participants of Third National Security Workshop Balochistan at the GHQ in Rawalpindi, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The interaction was part of a three-week workshop being held in Quetta, it added.

Addressing the participants, General Qamar Bajwa said the nation had given innumerable sacrifices for attainment of peace. “Our internal and external challenges demand a comprehensive national response and the Army, in coordination with other institutions of the state, is fully engaged in enabling that response,” he added.

The Army Chief reiterated that prosperity of Pakistan was linked with prosperity of Balochistan.

Participants of the workshop thanked the COAS for the opportunity, saying they feel reinvigorated to play their part in national development.