LAHORE - All the players have easy sailing to their respective next rounds on the second day of the Punjab Badminton Championship and no upset was recorded in any event here on Tuesday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Hall.

The pre-quarterfinals and quarterfinals in men’s singles and doubles and women’s singles and doubles were played and players progressed smoothly to the next rounds after winning their respective matches.

In men’s singles pre-quarterfinals, Gohar Azam (Lhr) beat Naeem Ashraf (Mandi Bahauddin) 21-9, 21-6, Tayyab Shafiq (Lhr) beat Talha Khalid (Lhr) 15-21, 21-18, 21-19, Yasir Ali (Sialkot) beat Uaakeph (Rwl) 16-21, 21-19, 22-20, Ahmer Jalal (Lhr) beat Usman Ghani (Fsd) 17-21, 21-11, 21-14, Muqsit Islam (Fsd) beat Abuzar (Hzd) 21-11, 21-16, Ammar Masood (Lhr) beat Mujtaba (Sialkot) 19-21, 21-15, 21-15, Muteeb Sohail (Jehlum) beat Burhan Yaseen (Lhr) 21-16, 21-17.

In women’s singles pre-quarterfinals, Laiba Masoud (Lhr) beat Hadiqa Aftab (Lhr) 21-7, 21-16, Umehani (Jehlum) beat Noor Amlia (Lhr) 21-17, 21-10, Hadia Ishfaq (Lhr) Syeda Irfa (FSD) 21-2, 21-2, Khadija Nasir (FSD) beat Shaista (UMT) 21-11, 21-6, Amal Munib (Lhr) beat Gul Saeed (Jng) 21-5, 21-6, Qurat Ul Ain (Lhr) beat Tayyaba Shafiq (Lhr) 21-7, 21-10, Anna Ghohar (Rwl) beat Zainab Ch (Lhr) 21-8, 21-8, Amna Jawad (Lhr) beat Hamda Masoud (Lhr) 21-8, 21-16.

In men’s doubles pre-quarterfinals, Tayyab Shafiq/Uaakeph (Lhr) beat Haris Fareed/Ahmad (Swl) 21-10, 21-9, Irfan Mehmood/Asim Masood (Lhr) beat Hamza Tariq/Nadeem (Lhr) 22-20, 21-19, Rohan/Rohail (Guj) beat Ashan/Shayan (Jehlum) 16-21, 21-17, 21-18, Laiba Masoud/Hamda Masoud (Lhr) beat Mahenoor/Rehma (Unique) 21-10, 21-9, Muqsit Islam/Usman Ghani (FSD) beat Munib/Umair (Chiniot) 22-20, 18-21, 21-14.

The semifinals will be played today (Wednesday) at 9am and finals will be played at 3pm. Punjab Olympic Association secretary Khawaja Idrees Haider will grace the concluding day as chief guest.