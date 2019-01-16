Share:

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain yesterday advised Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to resign or else PTI government supported by its allies will play its role to oust him.

Fawad asked the PPP to bring a positive change in the province by replacing the incumbent CM.

Talking to media persons here, he said charges of massive and rampant corruption against the PPP leadership were well-established.

He said Sindh-based opposition parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Grand Democratic Alliance and other parties were backing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stance regarding PPP government in the province.

The federal minister said that Murad was ‘Jinn of Omni Group’ who was working against interests of masses of the province.

He said the federal government supported the present setup in Sindh but some serious lawmakers of the PPP had approached the PTI to come forward for bringing a change in the province.

He said it was unfortunate that in past the funds given to the Sindh government for development projects were not spent here and transferred abroad.

Nobody would have any complaints, if the funds issued for Sindh, were utilised for their welfare, he remarked. He lamented that the constituency of Sindh CM lacked basic facilities as Murad was working against the interests of the electorate.

Stating that the PTI shared happiness and grief of the people of Sindh, the minister announced that federal government would soon launch water projects in the province.

Fawad said Biwal Bhutto Zardari was still a ‘child’ and the children were apolitical.

To a question, he said the government had released Rs500 million outstanding advertisement dues of the media houses and in the upcoming policy, advertisements would be linked with payment of salaries and implementation of labour laws in the respective organisations.

About news regarding PTI bank accounts, he said it was fake news and the party had already contradicted it and the newspaper should also splash it.

Fawad said it was beyond his understanding that despite documentary evidence in the fake bank accounts case against the most prominent office-holders of PPP why the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not taken any action against them.

“There are solid proofs that fake accounts were opened to launder and transfer the stolen money by PPP stalwarts,” he alleged, emphasising that the PTI was the only party that had honest leadership.

To a question, he said there was absolutely no threat to democracy in the country and these were few political figures raising false alarm about possible collapse of the system.

“This is their knee jerk reaction as they are scared of being taken to task for their wrongdoings,” he added.

Later, Fawad visited the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan headquarters in Bahadurabad where he was welcomed by Kanwar Naveed Jameel and other leaders of the party. The information minister was accompanied by PTI parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh and other MPAs.

Speaking to media after the meeting, he said Murad should fulfil ‘Murad’ (desire) of the people of Sindh by tendering resignation.

Fawad said MQM-P was PTI ally in the federal government and their alliance was sailing smoothly. He said in a meeting with MQM-P leaders, different political issues were discussed.

“The way PPP is ruling in Sindh, the people are not satisfied with its performance. Toppling of Sindh government is just a piece of cake for us. We can topple it whenever we want,” Fawad added.

The information minister was of the view that Murad should resign himself or else they would have to play their role for ousting him. Criticising the PPP and the PML-N, he said they were united just to save each other, adding that everyone remembered statements of Shehbaz Sharif regarding Asif Ali Zardari.

He said some points of MoU signed between the PTI and MQM-P had been implemented and some yet to be materialised. The MQM-P Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Khawaja Izharulhasan, Faisal Sabzwari were present during the meeting.

Fawad also called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor’s House and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests.

The governor said the federal government would ensure maximum plantation of saplings in the metropolis under its Green and Clean Pakistan Campaign.

He said Karachi would be made world’s best city through Karachi development package and infrastructure development projects. The federal government would extend full cooperation for the development of the province, he added.

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab said yesterday that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was duly elected by the people of the province and elements demanding his resignation must wait for 2023.

He added that chief minister was committed to serve people of the province and he was not PTI worker that he would resign on any advice. He said viceroy from Islamabad would not succeed in achieving his motives. He added that all conspiracies against elected government of Sindh were bound to fail. The adviser brushed aside all speculations regarding formation of forward group. He further said that people of the country would soon have emancipation from the incompetent federal government. “If the federal government is sincere to the people of Sindh, it should release Rs92 billion withheld by it.”