ISLAMABAD - Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation on a suspected hideout in Chaman and apprehended unregistered Afghan individual red handed along with prepared suicide jackets, improvised explosive devices’ (IEDs) making material and communication equipment. According to a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations on Tuesday, the forces foiled a major terrorist incident. It said that Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan apprehended unregistered Afghan individual along with prepared suicide jackets, improvised explosive devices’ (IEDs) making material and communication equipment.

The IBO was carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.