ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday expressed annoyance and remarked “government not seems to be serious to build Nai Gaj Dam”.

The Chief Justice passed the remarks while chairing a three-judge bench which was hearing the case pertaining to the construction of Dam.

The Chief Justice, while addressing Finance Minister Asad Umer, said, “I do not think the government is serious regarding the building of Nai Gaj Dam .”

To which, Mr Asad said that this issue came under my knowledge when it was presented in the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec). “We referred it to the cabinet,” he added.

Justice Nisar, remarked that then there is no coordination in your government. “If you came to know it yesterday, adding that the pace with which we want to resolve this issue is not being done.”

The Chief Justice further said, “We do not want to dictate the government nor do we want to run it. We have to work for fundamental rights.”

In response, the Finance Minister said, “I acknowledge your role and history will remember you for your part in the construction of dams. ECNEC meeting is scheduled to meet on January 25 and we will discuss the matter during the meeting,” he added.

The bench then directed Umar to apprise the court immediately after the meeting regarding the decisions taken by ECNEC.

The court then adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks.

RS9.2B COLLECTED UNDER DAMS FUND

Realising importance of water conservation for future generations, Pakistanis living in the country and abroad irrespective of political divide are showing great responsibility for construction of the much-needed Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams.

During a period of almost seven months, they have deposited around Rs 9.2 billion in the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Dams Fund established for the construction of two dams, according to the data placed on website of the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan (SB) issued a list of top 10 donors both on institution and individual level.

As of December 27, 2018, among institutions the highest donation of Rs 1091.455 million was made by the employees of Punjab government, Pakistan Army contributed Rs 582.072 million , HQ CWO SPD Rs 201.094 million, Bahria Town Rs 110.127 million, Pakistan Air Force AHQ ISB SCP Rs 100.281 million, Karachi Port Trust Rs 100 million , HBL Islamic Charity Rs 100 million, Sajid Ali ACNA NPO NAVEL Accounts Controller Rs 63.827 million, Qarshi Industries Rs 50 million, ENGRO Corp Rs 50 million, US Apparel and Textile Mills Rs 50 million, Bestway Cement Rs 50 million, employees of the SBP and subsidiaries Rs 44.279 million and FC Balochistan Rs 40 million.

While on individual level, Muhammad Ali Tabba deposited Rs 100 million, Murtaza Hashwani CEO Hasho Group G Islamabad Rs 60 million, Kumail Younis Rs 29.5 million, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Rs 20 million, Riaz Hussain and Yasmeen Riaz MCB Rs 20 million, Abdul Hanan Khan Rs 19.88 million, Ziaullah Qureshi, Switzerland Rs 16.375 million , Zeeshan Ahmed Rs 15 million, Shan e Abbas Ashary from Saudi Arabia Rs 13.748 million, Zafar Siddiqi Rs 13.3 million and Amjad Ali Khan Rs 13.230 million.

Thousands of Pakistanis from across the country and world have deposited their donations in rupees and different foreign currencies using their debit/credit cards on the SBP website and the Muslim Commercial Bank Payment Gateway.