LOS ANGELES-Katy Perry was suspended from school for ''making sexual motions'' towards a tree.

The 34-year-old singer - whose real name is Katy Hudson - has admitted she was ordered to stay away from her Santa Barbara Christian School for three days in sixth grade for ''inappropriate behaviour'', including making lewd gestures towards the sapling, which she was pretending was Tom Cruise.

Katy shared the 1996 suspension report on her Instagram Story, and the document read: ''At the 2:00 p.m. recess, Katy and four other students were in an 'off-limits' area (behind the backboards) practicing a skit.

''Katy pretended that a tree was Tom Cruise and began making sexual motions (pelvic thrusts) to the tree.

''When Katy met with Mrs. Calkins, Mr. White, and myself, she was asked to describe or demonstrate what she had been seen doing on the playground in front of some other students. Katy chose to describe it. Her words were 'it was inappropriate' and 'like making out.'''

The incident was the final straw after the 'Firework' hitmaker had previously been given a ''clear warning'' following ''several'' other incidents of inappropriate behaviour.

The note continued: ''This suspension comes after she several incidents and a clear warning in a previous conference.

''She has also admitted being previously involved in playing 'Spin the Bottle' and 'Truth or Dare' which resulted in students kissing on the cheek. She was told then that any more inappropriate behaviour would result in a suspension.

“Katy was seen by two teachers recently outside their classrooms doing the Macarena dance in which she made body motions with sexual overtones (described by one teacher as being 'like an exotic dancer).”

And the 'Chained to the Rhythm' singer had also been reprimanded for inappropriate clothing.