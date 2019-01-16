Share:

Lahore High Court (LHC) has allowed Hamza Shahbaz , opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly to travel abroad for 10 days. The court while issuing a notice to Interior Ministry has sought its reply.

Justice Farrukh Irfan of LHC took up the case filed against putting the name in blacklist in respect of Hamza Shahbaz for hearing on Wednesday.

Hamza Shahbaz had filed a petition in the LHC taking the plea that he came to know in November at Lahore airport that his name was put in the blacklist. Petitioner said that he had written letters to interior ministry but found no reply.

PML-N leader's name was put in blacklist on the basis of under-investigation cases in NAB.