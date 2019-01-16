Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Rawalpindi’s Muddasir Sheikh created a major upset in the 4th Jubilee Insurance National Under 18 Snooker Championship when he defeated former junior national champion Naseem Akhtar in the final at Pakistan Sports Board Snooker Hall, Sports Complex Islamabad on Tuesday. Muddasir held his nerves to lift the crown by beating Naseem 5-4 (2-53, 75-20, 55-14, 67-31, 68-29, 17-65, 8-80, 22-67, 74-25) in a nail biting thriller. The win has also earned him a place in Under 18 World Junior Championship, taking place in China in July, this year.