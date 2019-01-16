Share:

OKARA-More than 2 million patients were checked and provided treatment with free medicines in the DHQ hospital during the year 2018, of which 2,840 cases were of normal delivery, 1630 C Section cases. “People of Okara district were provided with the facilities of CT scan, laboratory tests, free medicines for Hepatitis and other medical facilities.”

These views were stated by Medical Superintendent Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed during a media talk here. He said, on the advice of the Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan and the CEO/EDO health Dr Akbdul Majeed all the patients were being properly checked and provided with free medicines besides other facilities. He told that last y ear till 31st December, 2018, 3311 underwent CT Scan service, 1662 general surgery operations were conducted, besides abaove details. He told that the main dependence of the 30 lakh population of the district had been the DHQ hospital. The MS told that the DHQ hospital had been facing shortage of specialist doctors and acute decrease of para medical staff. The MS told further that he had informed and demanded of the higher authorities for the deficiency.

Dacoits sweep

landlord’s house

A landlord’s house was looted by an inter-district dacoit gang. In Chiplipur village, landlord Ghulam Ghaus was asleep at his home along with his family while his guests including Abdur Rauf Joiya of village 44/D and Imdad Hussain Joiya of village 33/2L were asleep in the drawing room. At midnight, 24 armed dacoits entered the house and held hostage the entire family and the guests at gunpoint. The dacoits collected Rs900,000 cash, jewellery and other valuables worth Rs2.2 million and escaped. A case was later registered. The police source had disclosed that the police had traced out the dacoits and raids were being conducted for their arrest.

Dacoits, drug-peddlers nabbed in police raids

Police, on a tip-off, raided and arrested two dacoits. Renala Khurd Saddr raided a site near village 3/1RA and arrested two armed dacoits - Qmar Zaman Qamri of Sahiwal and M Ashraf alias Achhu of Okara. Their three accomplices including Shamla, Mian Khan, and Zahid alias Sabin succeeded in fleeing away through darkness. A case was registered. Similarly, the police arrested four narcotics dealers with drugs and liquor. On a tip-off, A-Division police raided Christian Colony and arrested Abid Hussain, s/o Munawar Hussain, with 500g of Charas. Okara Saddr police raided village 33/2R and arrested Fayyaz Ahmed s/o Mushtaq with 28 litres of liquor. Gogera police arrested M Usman s/o Habib Ahmed with 15 litres of liquor.

The same staff arrested M Fayyaz at Dhota Bridge with 12 litres of liquor. Cases were registered accordingly.