Share:

Rawalpindi-A 6-year-old, who was battling for life in a government-run hospital after sustaining fatal head injuries after falling off the rooftop of his house while flying a kite, died here on Wednesday, informed sources.

The deceased has been identified as Ammar Ali, who was studying in class Prep in a private school at Chungi Number 20 on Adiala Road, they said.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Civil Lines, they said.

According to sources, Ali, son of Abrar Ahmed suffered multiple injuries after he fell down from the rooftop of his house located at Mubarak Lane while flying a kite on Sunday last.

The parents of the victim boy rushed him to Emergency Department of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) where doctors cured her to save his life, sources said. However, he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

The doctors handed over the dead body of the boy to heirs after conducting post-mortem. The funeral prayer of Ammar was offered at Ali Town and he was laid to rest in a nearby graveyard.

“My beloved son was on the rooftop and flying kite when he could not maintain his balance and fell on the ground receiving fatal head injuries,” said Abrar Ahmed, the father, while talking to The Nation in chocked voice.

He said he brought his son to HFH for medical treatment but doctors could not save his life.

On the other hand, the local police remained unaware about the occurrence of incident.

Meanwhile, a gang of armed dacoits snatched purses from two ladies who were walking in a market in Quaid-e-Azam Colony on Chakri Road, sources said.

According to sources, two women were walking in a market when a gang of dacoits riding on motorcycles and having guns into hands intercepted them. Later on, the dacoits snatched purses from them containing Rs15,000 cash and 6 gold bangles and rings and sped away towards Chakri Road.

The victim ladies identified as Rasheeda Muddasir and Naila Bibi reported the incident to Police Post Ranyal (controlled by PS Saddar Bairooni). However, no action was taken by police against the dacoits on complaints of the street crime victims, sources said.

In yet another incident, auto-theft gang took away an applied for motorcycle from outside the building of Excise and Taxation Office, the precinct of PS Civil Lines, sources said.

Sources said a citizen namely Aitsham, resident of Mohala Hukamdad, arrived at Excise and Taxation Office for registering his newly purchased motorcycle.

The citizen parked the bike in a parking lot and went inside for registration of the two-wheeler. In the meanwhile, some unknown thieves stole the motorcycle and fled, sources said.

The victim lodged a complaint with PS Civil Lines against the thieves and requested police to register First Information Report against them.

A team of PS Civil Lines managed to arrest the ring leader of gang involved in looting shops while smashing locks in the area.

The accused has been identified as Danial alias Dani, against whom a case was also registered, according to a police spokesman.

He said SHO PS Civil Line SI Tahir Shah, following orders of ASP Beenish Fatima, formed a special team to arrest unknown robbers involved in looting a pharmacy within limits of PS Civil Lines. The team held the accused who confessed his crime, he said.

He said the detainee is being grilled by police investigators and huge revelations are being expected. In a statement, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali said the police investigators would grill the ring leader of dacoits and arrest his other accomplices soon besides returning the booty to real owners.