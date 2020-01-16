Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Afghan Taliban have expressed willingness for reduction in violence.

In a video message on Thursday, he said this is a step toward peace agreement with Afghanistan.

He mentioned that talks between the United States and the Taliban had been continuing for some time and Pakistan has desired some progress in the talks. Islamabad believes that Pakistan, Afghanistan and the region need peace and stability, he added.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has considerably fulfilled its responsibility regarding the Afghan peace process. He said we desire that the entire region moves towards peace, which benefits both Pakistan and Afghanistan.