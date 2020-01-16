Share:

LAHORE - The annual events of the Pakistan Martial Arts Karate Centre (PMAKC) were held here at Salamat Pura. PMAKC Patron Sir Rizwan Ali, who is also chief instructor at the centre, accorded warm welcome to chief guest Muhammad Sudhir Chaudhry and other honorable guests of the area while a great number of karate players and their family members were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Rizwan Ali said: “Karate is a game, which prepares our youngsters to learn the self defense and also helps in making them physically and mentally strong. By indulging our youth in this beautiful game, we can not only save them from bad habits but can also help them learn this art for their self defense and also win glories for the country by excelling at international karate events.” The chief guests Sudhir Chaudhry appreciated Rizwan Ali for his contributions towards promotion of the game and making the youngsters healthy and super fit and preparing them face all the challenges and difficulties of life bravely. “It is my request to government and sports authorities to promote the games like gymnastics, judo and karate to make our people physically and mentally fit and strong while the government should also play its vital role in establishing a great number of karate clubs in every corner of the country, which will help in promoting sports in entire country.”