KARACHI            -           President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President All Karachi Industrial Alliance (AKIA), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former Provincial Minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday lauded the efforts of the government to rationalise power purchase agreements signed with private power producers.

READ MORE: Turkey removes Wikipedia ban after 3 years

Balanced agreements will provide some relief to the masses and reduce the cost of doing business which will increase production and exports, he said.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that electricity is costly in Pakistan as compared to the regional countries which has many disadvantages including costly production.

The former Minister noted that a flawed power policy was made a few decades ago in which national interests were compromised for personal welfare. Private power producers were allowed to use any fuel to generate electricity and they were offered unbelievable rates as well as relaxations, he said.

This move increased power production and added to the wealth of people involved at the cost of the economy of Pakistan, he added.

READ MORE: US-China phase one deal signed: what is inside and what to expect next ?

Now the government has initiated serious efforts to improve the tilted agreements with private power producers which is in the national interest, he stated. Mian Zahid Hussain said that a mechanism should be designed to discourage people in power to play with the future of the country for personal welfare.

He said that Pakistan has matchless hydel, solar, wind, garbage and tidal energy potential but imported fuel is used to generate electricity which jacks up oil import bill and creates many problems.

Hydel power potential is said to be in hundreds of thousands of megawatts but only 9389 megawatts is generated, solar power potential is seven hundred thousand megawatt but the production remains insignificant, wind power potential is 50,000 megawatts while we only generate 2,000 megawatt.

He demanded a focus on renewable resources to generate electricity which will provide clean energy and save oil import bill.

READ MORE: US reportedly tells European allies to pressure Iran or face 25% auto tariffs

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: House approves sending impeachment articles to Senate

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Washington supports 'Nile Dam' agreement between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan: US President Trump

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: US, Turkish leadership discuss 'Libya Deal' before Berlin Conference

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Russian, French leadership to visit Palestine

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Putin nominates Mishustin as Prime Minister of Russia

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Trump Plans to Visit China in near future for Trade deal

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Haftar leaves Moscow after discussion regarding 'International offer for Libya deal'

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: NATO 'destroyed' Libya's statehood: Russian FM Lavrov

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Russian Government resigns: Russian PM Medvedev

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Afghan National Security Adviser announces major success in anti-Daesh campaign

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: China supports call for UNSC to discuss Kashmir

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Turkey, India eye $10 Billion trade volume in 2020

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat slams journalist for faking news regarding 'Load wedding' polio clip

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Death toll due to severe weather crosses 100 mark in Pakistan

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Regional conflicts in the Middle East can transform into a global war: Putin

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Amir Khan aims for U19 World Cup glory

 

 

 

 

READ MORE: Rouhani warns US, Europe against any 'wrong step'

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 