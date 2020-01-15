Share:

Attock-A school teacher was booked and suspended from service on Wednesday for subjecting a minor student of inhuman torture and severe punishment in his school for not learning his lesson.

According to sources, 5-years-old Abdul Rehman, a student of Government High School No. 2, went to school where his teacher Ijaz subjected him to severe punishment for not learning his lesson. Due to torture, the minor received bruises on his face and other parts of the body.

The slogan of “Maar Nahi Pyaar” of the Punjab Education department introduced by the previous provincial government appeared to be merely an eyewash as incidents of corporal punishment were continuously taking place at educational institutions of rural areas,” Said Mohammad Qasim, uncle of the victim.

When contacted, Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Dr Javed Iqbal said that soon after the incident came to the notice of the education authorities, a probe committee headed by District Officer Secondary Education was constituted to examine the case and probe the incident.