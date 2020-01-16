Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said that a government, which has failed to reach an agreement with opposition even on the appointment of a Chief Election Commissioner, is rushing to settle differences among rival states.

Talking to MPA Muavia Azam-led delegation, which was called on him in Parliament Lodges on Wednesday, the JI chief said that the PTI government should first try to set house in order before setting out on foreign adventures. “The government lacks clarity and vision, and is moving ahead without any direction,” he said.

He held the rulers responsible for the political and economic crises, saying deliberate attempts were being made to divert the people’s attention towards non-issues. He expressed concern over the act of a federal minister who brought boot in a live TV show, saying the debate was commenced to disrespect the politics and democracy.

The JI chief said the PTI government brought irreparable loss to economy and it formulated flawed external and internal policies. The poor, he added, were praying day and night to get rid of the present regime. He said the solution of all the problems lied in enforcement of Shariah, introducing interest-free economy and following the spirit of the ideology which was the basis of the creation of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Siraj on reaching Lahore late evening visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology to inquire after the health of JI leader Hafiz Salman Butt who was admitted to the hospital a few days ago on having cardiac arrest. The JI chief prayed for the early recovery of Hafiz Salman.