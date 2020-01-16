Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has transferred and posted Tariq Najeeb Najmi, a BS-22 officer of PAS, as Press Secretary to President of Pakistan with immediate effect. He was previously posted as OSD in the Establishment Division. According a government notification, Naheeed S. Durrani, a BS-22 officer of PAS, presently posted under the government of Sindh, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Climate Change Division, with immediate effect and until further orders. Dr. Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, a grade-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, has been posted as Inspector General of Police, government of GB, under Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan.