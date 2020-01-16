Share:

LAHORE - TCL has announced that it has again signed up to become Peshawar Zalmi’s partners for the PSL season 2020. TCL has been providing customers in Pakistan with advanced and innovative technology products aimed at creating an immersive user experience in the comfort of their homes and are now setting their sights on supporting sporting initiatives. Peshawar Zalmi is a pioneer in the efforts to develop the youth of the nation by providing them with opportunities to showcase their talents and flair and by collaborating with them TCL is also adding to their vision of empowering the spirit of sports and youth.