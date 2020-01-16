Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 32 matches were played in the men’s singles and boys Under-18 categories in the 5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2020 here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Wednesday.

All the top players advanced to the second round with comfortable victories. In the men’s singles first round, top seed and Pakistan’s longest serving No 1 player Aqeel Khan proved too hot for Asad Ullah and outscored his opponent by 6-3, 6-2. Aqeel was in good form but he was toying with youngster Asad as he conceded three points to win the first set. He showed some glimpses of his class in the second set and won it quite comfortably by 6-2 to have easy sailing to the next round.

In other matches of the men’s singles first round, Yousaf Khalil beat Kamran Khan 6-1 and 6-2, Nalain Abbas beat Ayaz Khan 7-5, 5-7 and 6-3, M Shoaib beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-2 and 6-2, Ejaz Khan beat Shaheen Mehood 6-2 and 6-1, Shahid Afridi beat Ibrahim Omer 6-4, 5-7 and 6-4, Shahzad Khan beat Ahmed Kamil 7-5 and 6-3, Mudassar Murtaza beat Shakir Ullah 6-0 and 6-0, Ahmed Baber beat Jibran ul Haq 6-3 and 6-2, Heera Ashiq beat Saqib Hayat 6-3 and 6-2, Muzammil Murtaza beat Hameed-ul-Haq 6-2 and 6-4, Imran Bhatti beat Ahmad Asjad 4-6, 7-6 (5) and 6-1, Ahmed Chudhary beat Mubarak Shah 6-0 and 6-0, Barkatullah beat Abbas Khan 6-2 and 6-2, Mian Bilal beat Israr Gul 6-2 and 7-6 (4) and M Abid beat Waqas Malik 6-0 and 6-3.

In boys U-18 first round matches, Jabir Ali beat Yahya Musa Luni 6-2 and 6-1, Fayzan Fayaz beat Ahmed Nail 6-3 and 7-5, Hasheesh Kumar beat Bilal Asim 7-6 (4) and 6-4, Hamid Israr beat Uzair Khan 6-4 and 7-5, Zalan Khan beat Faisal Khalil 6-0 and 6-1, Kamran Khan beat M Abdullah 4-6, 6-4 and 6-4, Hasam Khan beat Hasan Ali 6-4 and 6-3, Nalain Abbas beat Farman Shakeel 6-4, 5-7 and 6-1, Hamza Asim beat Azan Sajid 6-0 and 6-0 and Kashan Umer beat Zain Chudhary 6-1 and 6-2.