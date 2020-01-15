Share:

WASHINGTON - The impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump will likely begin Jan. 21, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday. Addressing reporters at the Capitol building, McConnell, who will hold the reins on the process after the House of Representatives transmits Trump’s impeachment articles to the Senate, said he believes the trial will begin Tuesday when senators vote on rules that will govern the proceedings. “That will come up appropriately next Tuesday, and that’s when the vote would occur,” McConnell said. Before the trial formally begins the Senate will have to take care of housekeeping items, including swearing in senators as jurors, which will likely be done this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi privately told House Democrats earlier Tuesday that the vote to transmit Trump’s two impeachment articles will be held Wednesday. The House will also vote on naming lawmakers who will prosecute the trial in the Senate, known as “managers,” Pelosi said during a closed-door meeting, according to reports citing anonymous Democratic sources. The vote Wednesday will bring to an end a near month-long spat between Pelosi and McConnell regarding the transmission of the articles.