MARDAN - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday announced alliance on NA-21, PK-52 and PK-53 and also announced to withdraw their candidates in favour of the alliance candidates. They were addressing a crowded press conference at the residence of Haji Akbar, PML-N candidate for PK-53. Haji Akbar and office bearers of JUI-F and PML-N were also present on the occasion.

Maulana Gul Nasib Khan said that JUI-F has withdrawn its candidate Maulana Amanat Shah in favour of PML-N candidate Nawazada Arsalan Khan in PK-52. The party has also withdrawn its candidate for PK-53, Qari Niaz Ali, in favour of PML-N candidate Haji Akbar. Maulana Gul Nasib Khan added that the alliance was made in Mardan district with the consensus of district, provincial and central leaders.

PML-N provincial president Ameer Muqam announced to support JUI-F candidate Maulana Shujaul Mulk for the National Assembly seat. He said that both the parties will conduct joint election campaigns in these constituencies. Participants of the press conference also offered prayers for the victims of the recent terrorist attacks and speedy recovery of Kulsoom Nawaz. Later, Maulana Amanat Shah, MMA candidate for PK-52, and Qari Niaz, MMA candidate for PK-53, strongly criticised the decision and said that the alliance will only benefit PML-N. The party leaders made the alliance without their consensus, they said. They accused that they were ignored in taking the decision of alliance on these constituencies.