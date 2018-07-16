Share:

LAHORE - The FIA conducted a raid at Habib Prize Bond in Bhera in Sargodha District and recovered a huge cache of foreign currency from people doing illegal business of Hawala/Hundi.

A spokesman for FIA said the raid was conducted in line with an ongoing campaign of the agency against illegal business of Hundi/Hawala.

He said that accused Ghulam Hasnain was involved in illegal business of Hundi/Hawala. The FIA raiding team recovered foreign currency -- 454 Saudi Riyals, 3,000 Euros, 240 UAE Dirham, 2 Omani Riyal, 863,200 prize bonds and Rs700,800 local currency from the accused.

Accused Ghulam Husnain, who was arrested on the spot, could not justify the sale and purchase of these foreign currencies under the law.

An FIR was registered and the case is being investigated.