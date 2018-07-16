Share:

Islamabad - A PAF C-130 aircraft has been adjudged a runner-up in the prestigious Royal International Air Tattoo Show-2018 in the UK. An aesthetically painted PAF C-130 was honoured out of 300 aircraft in the mega show.

According to a PAF spokesperson, it was a moment of joy for the PAF when PAF C-130 aircraft was adjudged runner-up in the prestigious air show.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also also witnessed the static display of the No 6 squadron’s Hercules.

He was briefed about the various photographs and paintings which had been put on display to the aircraft.

He congratulated the PAF contingent for their excellent performance and raising the country’s flag high at the mega event.

Talking to the PAF contingent, he appreciated their efforts for achieving this honour and hoped that it would go a long way in projecting the soft image of the country across the world.

PAF C-130 stole the show with its attractive and artistically painted colour scheme. The participating military and civilian aircraft included USAF F-35A, French Air Force Rafale C, German Air Force Tornado IDS and RAF Red Arrows on display at the Royal International Air Tattoo.

Earlier, the air chief attended Chief of the Air Staff’s Air Power Conference with a theme ‘Building the Next Generation Air Force’.

The conference was the highlight of a week of events celebrating the Royal Air Force’s centenary in London.