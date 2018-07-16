Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan football team’s kit was unveiled for Asian Games and SAFF Cup here at the FIFA House on Sunday.

Three different designs of the kit were displayed. National team head coach Jose Antonio Nagueira, Director Technical PFF Shahzad Anwar, Media Head Shahid Khokhar and others graced the occasion. The new kit earned lot of admiration from the players and officials.

PFF president Syed Faisal Saleh said: “This is first ever kit unveiling ceremony in Pakistan football team’s history. We want to establish a brand value of the team in future and kit unveiling is the first step in this regard. The players have been provided the best coaching facilities, the latest technology and very good environment. We are taking appropriate steps to boost Pakistan football and hope for positive results in the near future.” Head coach Nagueira said kit of any team is part of its identity.

“The PFF has taken a very positive step in this regard. The players are full of spirit and enthusiasm and ready to respect this pride,” he added.

Director technical PFF Shahzad Anwar said: “The kit unveiling event has boosted morale of the players. It is good move from the PFF president to encourage players before international assignments. This exposure has raised their confidence level.”

Media head Shahid Khokhar said: “The kit symbolizes the national colour and spirit. As per the directions and vision set by the PFF chief, we are on right track to give Pakistan team a brand value and identity. The PFF hopes the team will fight hard to make its mark in the international events coming ahead.”